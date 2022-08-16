

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Fifth Season is recalling a limited amount of its branded Crunchy Sesame Salad Kits due to undeclared milk and egg, known allergens, the U.S. Food and Drug Administration said.



The recall involves Fifth Season branded Crunchy Sesame Salad Kit with UPC Code: 52070008147 and Best By Date of 16-AUG-2022 and 15-AUG-2022.



The products were shipped to Ohio, Michigan, and New York between August 4 and August 12, 2022.



The Salad kit may contain a dressing packet that contains milk and egg, which is not declared on the product label.



The recall was initiated after the issue was discovered in routine quality control protocols.



Consumers with allergies or sensitivities to milk, or eggs should discard the product. People who have an allergy or severe sensitivity milk or eggs run the risk of serious or life-threatening allergic reaction if they consume these products.



However, Fifth Season has not received any reports or complaints from consumers regarding this product to date.



In similar recalls, Longmont Colorado -based Royal Crest Dairy last week called back 2% Chocolate Milk due to undeclared egg, and Los Angeles, California-based That's it Nutrition, LLC recalled various flavors of select Dark Chocolate Truffles for undeclared milk proteins.



