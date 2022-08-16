

BERLIN (dpa-AFX) - Delivery Hero SE (DHER.DE, DLVHF.OB) reported that its second quarter total segment revenue rose 38% year-over-year to about 2.1 billion euros, with gross Merchandise Value or GMV increasing 18% to 9.9 billion euros.



Delivery Hero's 2022 guidance which was already updated in July has been confirmed. Including Glovo, the Group forecasts GMV to be between 44.7 billion euros and 46.9 billion euros. Total Segment Revenue is expected to be in the range of 9.8 billion euros to 10.4 billion euros, and an adjusted EBITDA/GMV margin between -1.5% to -1.6%.



For third quarter 2022, Delivery Hero anticipates a GMV growth of 7% quarter-over-quarter to 10.6 billion euros or 11.5 billion euros including Glovo.



The company expects its Platform business to achieve adjusted EBITDA break-even during third quarter 2022, including Glovo.



