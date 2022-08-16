

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - GSK plc (GSK.L) on Tuesday said it has completed the acquisition of clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company Affinivax, Inc. The definitive deal was announced by GSK in May this year.



The acquisition involved $2.1 billion upfront payment and up to $1.2 billion in potential development milestones.



Affinivax is developing a novel class of vaccines, the most advanced of which are next-generation pneumococcal vaccines.



Affinivax's next-generation 24-valent pneumococcal vaccine candidate AFX3772 based on the company's Multiple Antigen Presenting System (MAPS) platform technology, is in Phase 2 study.



'Affinivax's exciting pneumococcal vaccine candidates, the potentially disruptive MAPs technology and their fantastic scientific talent, further strengthen our pipeline of novel vaccines and presence in the Boston area,' commneted Tony Wood, Chief Scientific Officer, GSK.







Copyright(c) 2022 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

GSK-Aktie komplett kostenlos handeln - auf Smartbroker.de