

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Gold extended losses on Tuesday, after having fallen more than one percent to a one-week low in the previous session.



Spot gold slipped 0.2 percent to $1,776.32 per ounce, while U.S. gold futures were down 0.4 percent at $1,790.65.



The dollar index continued to edge higher as disappointing data from China and the United States amplified recession worries.



Official data on Monday showed China's economy slowed across the board in July, dashing hopes for a post-lockdown economic boom.



New York state manufacturing activity plummeted in August and a gauge of homebuilder sentiment declined for an eighth-straight month, raising worries about growth but helping ease concerns about aggressive policy tightening by the Fed.



Bond yields edged higher today as investors await new data on housing, manufacturing and retail sales.



Elsewhere in Europe, the latest ZEW survey results showed that economic sentiment continued to deteriorate in the euro area and in Germany.



The U.K. labor market showed more signs of cooling, with real levels of wages falling at the fastest pace in two decades, official data showed.



Geopolitical tensions remain on investors' radar, with China announcing more military drills near Taiwan on Monday after a delegation of U.S. lawmakers visited the island.



Fifteen Chinese aircraft crossed the median line of the Taiwan Strait on Monday, Taiwan's Defence Ministry said in a statement.







