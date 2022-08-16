

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - US Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin has tested positive for Covid-19 for the second time.



This was revealed by Austin in a statement Monday.



'This morning, I tested positive for COVID-19. I am experiencing mild symptoms, and will quarantine at home for the next five days in accordance with CDC guidelines,' he said.



The Defense Secretary said he will retain all authorities and plan to maintain his normal work schedule virtually from home.



President Joe Biden, who was infected with coronavirus recently, also had experienced mild symptoms and remained in quarantine at home and worked from his White House residence.



While Austin was first infected in January, Biden had two consecutive bouts of infection. The 79-year-old President was first infected with coronavirus on July 21 and recovered within a week.



But in what doctors described as a rebound case, he tested positive again on July 30.



Austin said his last in-person contact with the President was on July 29. 'Now, as in January, my doctor told me that my fully vaccinated status, including two booster shots, is why my symptoms are less severe than would otherwise be the case. I will continue to consult closely with my doctor in the coming days,' he added.



The Biden administration's intensive and widespread vaccination campaign helped to both slow the spread of the pandemic and to make its health effects less severe.



However, many cases of people who received booster doses getting infected are being reported in the United States.



'Vaccination remains a medical requirement for our workforce, and I continue to encourage everyone to get fully vaccinated and boosted,' Austin said.







Copyright(c) 2022 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

Kostenloser Wertpapierhandel auf Smartbroker.de