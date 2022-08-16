

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Arrow Electronics, Inc. (ARW) announced the appointment of Rajesh Agrawal as senior vice president and chief financial officer, effective Sept. 6. Agrawal joins from Western Union where he has served as executive vice president and CFO since 2014. Previously, Agrawal held senior roles with Deluxe Corp., General Mills, Inc., Chrysler Corp., and General Motors Corp.



'Raj's strong financial and business leadership makes him the ideal executive to lead our finance team,' said Sean Kerins, president and chief executive officer of Arrow.







Copyright(c) 2022 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

ARROW ELECTRONICS-Aktie komplett kostenlos handeln - auf Smartbroker.de