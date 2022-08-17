

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - Persimmon Plc (PSN.L) reported that its profit before tax for the six months ended 30 June 2022 declined to 439.7 million pounds from 480.1 million pounds in the same period last year.



Profit attributable to equity holders of the parent for the period was 339.8 million pounds or 105.9 pence per share, down from 391.2 million pounds or 122.1 pence per share in the previous year.



The company delivered 6,652 homes in the six months ended 30 June 2022 compared to 7,406 homes last year. The Group's average selling price was 245,597 pounds up 4% year on year.



Total revenues for the period declined to 1.69 billion pounds from the prior year's 1.84 billion pounds, with new housing revenue decreasing to 1.63 billion pounds from 1.75 billion pounds in the previous year.



The company re-iterated its year end volume expectations of delivering 14,500 homes to 15,000 homes with forecast full year profit in line with its expectations. It expects to continue to grow its outlet position, opening around 70 outlets in the next six months, providing a robust platform for the future.



