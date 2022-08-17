

DUBLIN (dpa-AFX) - Mining company Kenmare Resources plc (KMR.L) Wednesday said its profit before tax in the first half increased 36% to $68.64 million from $50.64 million in the same period a year ago.



Net profit increased to $62.54 million or $0.65 per share from $48.02 million or $0.43 per share last year.



Half-yearly revenue increased 11% to $197.29 million from $178.25 million in the previous year, helped by higher average price for Kenmare's finished products.



Additionally, the company has declared an interim dividend of 10.98 cents per share, 51% up from last year, to be paid on October 21 to shareholders on record as of September 23.



'After a challenging first five months of the year, production improved in late May and this has continued for the 12 weeks since then. At this run rate, we remain on track to achieve guidance, albeit at the bottom of the range,' commented Michael Carvill, Managing Director.







