

DUESSELDORF (dpa-AFX) - Gerresheimer AG (GRRMF.PK), a German healthcare packaging products maker, and Zollner Elektronik AG, an electronic manufacturing services firm, said on Wednesday that they joined hands for electronically controlled medical technology or medtech systems from a single source.



With this partnership, the companies will offer pharmaceutical, healthcare, and biotech companies their conceptual design, development, and manufacturing capacities for drug delivery and medical technology systems, including complete electronics, from one single source.



Gerresheimer will serve as the central point of contact for customers.



The both parties now can provide electronic, digitally controllable and connected drug delivery and diagnostic systems. These include insulin pens, inhalators, like for people suffering with asthma, Point-of-Care systems and medicine pumps.



For the second quarter, Gerresheimer had posted a net income of 25.16 million euros or 0.80 euro per share, on sales of 444.62 million euros.



The market for digital and connected solutions for the treatment of diabetes alone is projected to grow to around 11 billion euros by 2025.







