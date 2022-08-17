

NORTH WILKESBORO (dpa-AFX) - Lowe's Cos. (LOW) released earnings for second quarter that beat the Street estimates.



The company's bottom line totaled $2.99 billion, or $4.67 per share. This compares with $3.02 billion, or $4.25 per share, in last year's second quarter.



Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $4.59 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company's revenue for the quarter fell 0.3% to $27.48 billion from $27.57 billion last year.



Lowe's Cos. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :



-Earnings (Q2): $2.99 Bln. vs. $3.02 Bln. last year. -EPS (Q2): $4.67 vs. $4.25 last year. -Analyst Estimates: $4.59 -Revenue (Q2): $27.48 Bln vs. $27.57 Bln last year.



-Guidance: Full year EPS guidance: $13.10 - $13.60 Full year revenue guidance: $97 - $99 Bln



Copyright(c) 2022 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

LOWES-Aktie komplett kostenlos handeln - auf Smartbroker.de