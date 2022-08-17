

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - The TJX Companies, Inc. (TJX) revealed earnings for its second quarter that increased from the same period last year



The company's bottom line came in at $809.34 million, or $0.69 per share. This compares with $785.68 million, or $0.64 per share, in last year's second quarter.



The company's revenue for the quarter fell 2.0% to $11.84 billion from $12.08 billion last year.



The TJX Companies, Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :



-Earnings (Q2): $809.34 Mln. vs. $785.68 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q2): $0.69 vs. $0.64 last year. -Revenue (Q2): $11.84 Bln vs. $12.08 Bln last year.



-Guidance: Next quarter EPS guidance: $0.77 to $0.81 Full year EPS guidance: $3.05 to $3.13



