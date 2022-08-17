

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Quest Diagnostics (DGX) announced the launch of a new obstetrics laboratory test panel designed to enable physicians to screen all eligible pregnant people for hepatitis C with other laboratory tests typically ordered during early pregnancy. The company noted that the new test panel follows a Quest Diagnostics Health Trends study with the CDC that revealed less than half of pregnant people are screened for hepatitis C as recommended under guidelines.



Damian 'Pat' Alagia, Senior Medical Director, Women's Health, Quest Diagnostics, said: 'By adding HCV screening to our obstetrics panel, physicians will be more likely to deliver guideline-based care that reduces HCV infection during pregnancy and fosters a positive outcome for the patient and their newborn.'



