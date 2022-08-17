

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Moderna, Inc. (MRNA) announced the appointment of James Mock as Chief Financial Officer, effective September 6, 2022. He will also serve on the company's Executive Committee. Prior to joining the company, Mock served as Senior Vice President and CFO of PerkinElmer, Inc. (PKI). Before that, Mock served for nearly 20 years in a wide range of financial oversight capacities within General Electric Company.



David Meline will retire as the CFO effective September 6, 2022. He will remain as a consultant to the company to assist with the transition.







