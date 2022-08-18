

BEIJING (dpa-AFX) - NetEase, Inc. (NTES), a Chinese internet and online game services provider, on Thursday posted a rise in earnings for the second quarter, amidst an increase in revenues.



For the quarter ended in June, Hangzhou-headquartered firm reported a net income of RMB5.29 billion or RMB 1.60 per share, compared with RMB 3.54 billion or RMB 1.05 per share a year ago.



Net income was at RMB 8 per ADS, versus RMB 5.23 per ADS of previous year quarter.



Excluding items, income from continuing operations totaled RMB5.40 billion or RMB 1.64 per share, higher than RMB 4.22 billion or RMB 1.25 per share in the same period of previous year.



Adjusted earnings from continuing operations were at RMB 8.18 per ADS, compared with RMB 6.24 per ADS in 2021.



Income before tax stood at RMB 5.73 billion, higher than RMS 4.58 billion, reported for the same period of 2021.



Operating earnings moved up to RMB 4.94 billion from last year's RMB 3.75 billion.



NetEase posted net revenues at RMB 23.15 billion, compared with RMB 20.52 billion, during the corresponding quarter of 2021.



For the second quarter, the board has approved a dividend of $0.0720 per share, and $0.3600 per ADS, to shareholders of record on September 1. The payment date is expected to be on September 13, for holders of ordinary shares, and on or around September 16, for holders of ADSs.







