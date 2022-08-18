Anzeige
WKN: A3C4QG ISIN: US9778521024 Ticker-Symbol: CR6A 
Tradegate
18.08.22
18:48 Uhr
108,00 Euro
+24,00
+28,57 %
Branche
Halbleiter
Aktienmarkt
S&P MidCap 400
WOLFSPEED INC Chart 1 Jahr
WOLFSPEED INC 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
108,50109,5019:05
108,50109,5019:05
AVINGER
AVINGER INC Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
AVINGER INC1,650-5,17 %
BLUE WATER VACCINES INC4,300-42,67 %
BRUUSH ORAL CARE INC2,060+4,57 %
CODIAK BIOSCIENCES INC2,500+8,70 %
WOLFSPEED INC108,00+28,57 %
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.