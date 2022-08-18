

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Novavax, Inc. (NVAX) announced the New Zealand's Medsafe has granted expanded provisional approval for Nuvaxovid COVID-19 vaccine for active immunization to prevent COVID-19 in adolescents aged 12 through 17. New Zealand previously granted provisional approval for Nuvaxovid in adults aged 18 and older in February 2022 and for use as a booster in July 2022. The company noted that Nuvaxovid is New Zealand's only protein-based COVID-19 vaccine.



In the 12 through 17 year-old population, the Novavax COVID-19 vaccine has been granted authorization in India, the European Union, Australia, Japan, and Thailand.



