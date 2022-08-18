Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Donnerstag, 18.08.2022 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 671 internationalen Medien
Countdown läuft! Wann legt InnoCan seine Trümpfe auf den Tisch?
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A0YA2M ISIN: US92345Y1064 Ticker-Symbol: VA7A 
Tradegate
18.08.22
15:41 Uhr
200,10 Euro
+0,14
+0,07 %
Branche
Dienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
NASDAQ-100
S&P 500
1-Jahres-Chart
VERISK ANALYTICS INC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
VERISK ANALYTICS INC 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
199,98204,0023:00
201,35202,6022:00
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
18.08.2022 | 22:17
112 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Verisk Analytics, Inc.: Verisk Welcomes Olumide Soroye to Its Board of Directors

JERSEY CITY, N.J., Aug. 18, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Verisk (Nasdaq: VRSK) today announced that Olumide Soroye has been appointed independent director of the company's Board of Directors effective immediately. Soroye brings three decades of leadership experience across multiple industries.

"Olumide's experience in software, data analytics, AI, and growth-minded leadership make him an exceptional addition to Verisk's board," Verisk CEO Lee Shavel said. "We look forward to working closely with Olumide to ensure that we continue to drive value and positive impact for all Verisk stakeholders including shareholders, clients, employees and partners."

Soroye, 50, is president and chief executive officer of Fortive Corporation's Intelligent Operating Solutions segment. Before Fortive, he held leadership roles at CoreLogic, where he was managing director of property intelligence & risk management, and QuinStreet, where he was senior vice president of the company's technology and home services business. Prior to that, he was a partner with McKinsey & Company where he drove growth & innovation strategies for several world-class technology companies.

He earned an MBA from Harvard Business School, J.D. from Loyola Law School, and a bachelor's degree in metallurgical & materials engineering from Obafemi Awolowo University in Nigeria.

Bruce Hansen, chairperson of the Verisk Board of Directors, said, "We've added extensive experience to our board with the addition of five new board members over the last year. Olumide is a welcome addition who brings an invaluable mix of experiences and skills at a pivotal moment in the company's growth trajectory."

About Verisk

Veriskand fosters an inclusive culturewhere all team members feel they belong. For more, visit Verisk.comand the Verisk Newsroom.

Attachment

  • Olumide Soroye (https://ml.globenewswire.com/Resource/Download/575dc5c7-b5af-48c7-ad15-7f6247cb07a9)

VERISK ANALYTICS-Aktie komplett kostenlos handeln - auf Smartbroker.de
© 2022 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.