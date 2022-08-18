

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - OSI Systems Inc. (OSIS) reported a profit for its fourth quarter that increased from last year



The company's bottom line came in at $33.76 million, or $1.94 per share. This compares with $25.89 million, or $1.40 per share, in last year's fourth quarter.



Excluding items, OSI Systems Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $33.99 million or $1.96 per share for the period.



The company's revenue for the quarter rose 1.4% to $336.82 million from $332.20 million last year.



OSI Systems Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :



-Earnings (Q4): $33.76 Mln. vs. $25.89 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q4): $1.94 vs. $1.40 last year. -Revenue (Q4): $336.82 Mln vs. $332.20 Mln last year.



