

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - 4moms has recalled over 2 million MamaRoo and RockaRoo infant swings and rockers after a 10-month old baby died due to entanglement.



The U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission (CPSC) and Thorley Industries, LLC, d.b.a. 4Moms announced the recall of about two million MamaRoo swings and 220,000 RockaRoo rockers. In addition, 60,000 MamaRoo and 10,000 RockaRoo were sold in Canada.



According to the statement, when the swing or rocker is not in use, their restraint straps can hang below the seat and non-occupant crawling infants can become entangled in the straps, posing entanglement and strangulation hazards.



The company received two reports of entanglement incidents involving infants, including a 10-month-old infant who died from asphyxiation, and a 10-month-old infant who suffered bruising to his neck before being rescued by a caregiver.



The MamaRoo is a baby swing that offers multiple motions and speeds. The model number is located on the bottom of the unit. The recall includes only MamaRoo models that use a 3-point harness: versions 1.0 and 2.0 (model number 4M-005), version 3.0 (model number 1026), and version 4.0 (model number 1037). The MamaRoo model that uses a 5-point harness is not included in this recall.



The RockaRoo is a baby rocker with front to back gliding motion. The base has an analog knob and power button to control the range of motion of the rocker. The model number 4M-012 is located on the bottom of the unit.



The swings and rockers were sold at BuyBuy Baby and Target stores nationwide and online at 4moms.com and Amazon from January 2010 through August 2022 for between $160 and $250.



The company has asked customers with infants who can crawl to immediately stop using the recalled swings and rockers. Consumers should contact 4moms immediately to register for a free strap fastener that will prevent the straps from extending under the swing when not in use.







