

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - The U.S. Department of Agriculture's Food Safety and Inspection Service or FSIS has issued a public health alert against 'Hawaii Big Island Beef' brand ground beef products for possible adulteration with E. coli O157:H7.



A recall was not requested because the products are no longer available for purchase.



The specific ground beef products subject to health alert were available in 1-lb., 2-lb., and 10-lb. vacuum sealed packages, 10-lb. bags and 40-lb. box containing four 10-lb chubs of Ground Beef products.



The 'Hawaii Big Island Beef' brand ground beef products were produced on August 8, 2022.



The products bear establishment number 'EST. 1063' inside the USDA mark of inspection. These items were shipped to retail and restaurant locations in Hawaii.



The alert was issued after FSIS discovered the issue during an assessment of the establishment's production records associated with a sample that tested positive for E. coli O157:H7.



E. coli O157:H7 is a potentially deadly bacterium that can cause dehydration, bloody diarrhea and abdominal cramps 2-8 days after exposure the organism. Some people may develop a type of kidney failure called hemolytic uremic syndrome or HUS.



However, there have been no confirmed reports of adverse reactions due to consumption of these products to date.



FSIS is concerned that some product may be in consumers' refrigerators or freezers, and urged them to throw away the products or return to the place of purchase.



For More Such Health News, visit rttnews.com







Copyright(c) 2022 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

Kostenloser Wertpapierhandel auf Smartbroker.de