

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Davie, Florida-based Hard Rock Cafe International (USA) Inc. is recalling about 1,550 units of children's hooded sweatshirts with drawstrings citing strangulation risk, the U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission said.



The recall involves the Hard Rock Cafe Children's Hooded Sweatshirt, Laura Be Guitar Co Boys Split Design Zip Hood blk, with a neck drawstring. The sweatshirt was sold in black with red and white lettering on the front which states HARD ROCK MUSIC 1971.



The sizes range from S (6-8), M (8-10) and L (10-12).



The sweatshirts were manufactured in Portugal and sold at Hard Rock Cafes nationwide and online at www.hardrock.com from September 2019 through January 2022 for about $36.



According to the agency, the children's sweatshirts have a drawstring in the hood that can become entangled or caught on objects, posing a strangulation hazard to children.



However, the company has not received any reports of incidents or injuries related to the recalled product to date.



Consumers are urged to immediately take the recalled sweatshirts away from the child and remove the drawstring to eliminate the hazard or return the sweatshirt to Hard Rock for a full refund, shipping included.



In similar recalls, Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania -based Thorley Industries, LLC, d.b.a. 4Moms earlier this week called back more than 2 million MamaRoo swings and RockaRoo rockers citing entanglement and strangulation risks.



In June, City of Industry, California-based Asweets Global Inc. called back about 13,300 Wonder & Wise Baby Activity push walkers for strangulation risks.







