

PARIS (dpa-AFX) - At least a dozen people, including children, were killed as powerful thunder storms lashed across central and southern parts of Europe.



Casualties were reported in Italy, Austria and France.



High winds and heavy rain uprooted trees and blew off roof tops.



Heavy, continuous rain for the past three days produced flash flooding and fierce hail across southern parts of France.



Thousands of people were evacuated from several campsites as precaution.



Five people were killed in the French Mediterranean island of Corsica.



French weather forecasting agency Meteo France lifted a major storm warning it issued for the popular tourist spot.



Power outage and flood on streets were reported in the French city of Marseilles.



Falling trees claimed lives of two children and three women in Lower Austria province.



The storms follow weeks of punishing drought and heatwave that often led to wildfires in many countries in the continent.



The sudden change in extreme weather is the latest episode of climate change.







