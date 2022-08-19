

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Jacobs (J) said it intends to adopt a new holding company structure on Aug. 29, 2022. The new parent company, Jacobs Solutions Inc., will begin trading on August 29. Jacobs Solutions Inc. will replace Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. as the public company listed on the NYSE and Jacobs Solutions Inc.'s common stock will trade on the NYSE on an uninterrupted basis under the existing symbol, J.



Jacobs' current stockholders will become stockholders of Jacobs Solutions Inc. on a one-for-one basis.







