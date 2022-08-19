

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - On September 15, President Joe Biden will host at the White House the 'United We Stand Summit.'



Announcing this, White House Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre said the summit is organized to counter the corrosive effects of hate-fueled violence on American democracy and public safety, highlight the response of the Biden Administration and communities nationwide to these dangers, and put forward a shared vision for a more united America.



The Summit will bring together heroes from across America leading work in their communities to build bridges and address hate and division, including survivors of hate-fueled violence.



The summit will include bipartisan federal, state, and local officials, civil rights groups, faith and community leaders, technology and business leaders, law enforcement officials, former members of violent extremist groups who now work to prevent violence, gun violence prevention leaders, media representatives, and cultural figures.



President Biden will deliver a keynote speech. The summit will also feature bipartisan panels and conversations on countering hate-fueled violence, preventing radicalization and mobilization to violence, and fostering unity.



Communities across the country will be invited to watch the summit live and engage in a national conversation about standing together against hate-fueled violence.



'Even as our nation has endured a disturbing series of hate-fueled attacks, Americans of all beliefs and political affiliations remain overwhelmingly united in their opposition to such violence,' Biden's Domestic Policy Advisor Susan E. Rice said in a statement.



She called on Americans to nominate an extraordinary 'Uniter' in their communities to be recognized by the White House. 'Please email UnitedWeStand@who.eop.gov with information on a leader in your community who inspires change by building bridges and countering hate-fueled violence,' she said in the statement.







