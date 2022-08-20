

BAD HOMBURG VOR DER HOEHE (dpa-AFX) - Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA (FSNUF.PK, FSNPF.PK) announced that it has appointed Michael Sen to succeed Stephan Sturm as Chief Executive Officer of Fresenius on October 1, 2022.



Stephan Sturm will leave the company on September 30. He has been a member of the Fresenius Management Board since 2005, beginning as CFO. He became CEO of Fresenius on July 1, 2016.



Michael Sen will, in addition, continue to serve as CEO of Fresenius Kabi until a successor is decided.



Michael Sen has been responsible for the Fresenius Kabi business segment on the Fresenius Management Board since April 2021.







