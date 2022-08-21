Club Legacyz allows athletes to maintain a special link with their fan community. Recently, the company launched a new collectible known as "Legacy" for athletes.

Paris, France--(Newsfile Corp. - August 21, 2022) - Club Legacyz is launching a new collectible " Legacy " product. It works as a cross between a collector's card and a poster. The Legacy is a limited-edition paper print in A2 format, featuring the image of an athlete in an original artistic version.

Moreover, the Legacy will also allow athletes to maintain links and connections with their fan community. Indeed, the collector poster will serve as a relay for two exclusive experiences:

The golden ticket: Legacy collectors will also participate in a draw to win autographed gifts (shoes/shirts/clubs/VIP tickets.)

The Legacy Stories: Legacy collectors will participate in the Legacy stories, a confidential discussion in a live Zoom with the athlete.

Balthazar Theobald Brosseau and Noe Fraidenraich, the two founders of Club Legacyz, explains about their development,

"Over the years, we have developed a passion for collectibles and sold them," says Noe Fraidenraich.

"Our common interest in art and sports led us to imagine a product that would allow us to combine all these worlds," adds Balthazar Theobald Brosseau.

"The Legacy was born from a desire for artistic creation. And from the need to create an immutable link between sportsmen and their community of fans. A concrete, lasting, material link, stronger and more solid than social networks", explains Noe Fraidenraich.

The Legacy is printed on quality paper, in a limited edition of 500 to 3,000 copies per Legacy and numbered. It is intended for collectors and the athletes' fan communities and implies that the purchase of collectibles yields access to privileged experiences.

Furthermore, the founder labels the development as a "charitable commitment," the project's backbone. Balthazar Theobald Brosseau and Noe Fraidenraich only planned to launch the Legacy if it had a social impact.

"Club Legacyz places community and humanitarian work at the heart of its project. Most of the profits from the sale of paper prints will automatically be donated to the charities supported by the athletes," said the two founders. "This is also part of our specifications. The athlete must support a cause, an association, or a foundation to be included in our catalog."

Club Legacyz creates a visual that reflects the image of athletes', and if the results are unsuitable, Club Legacyz will readapt it, considering the athlete's recommendations.

About Club Legacyz

Club Legacyz is a platform founded by Theobald Brosseau and Noe Fraidenraich for athletes to connect with their fan community.

Intending users can garner more information about Club Legacyz's updated business on their official website https://en.clublegacyz.com .

To join the community, potential holders and athletes can follow their Instagram accounts: https://instagram.com/clublegacyz?igshid=YmMyMTA2M2Y.

