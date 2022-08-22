

SOUTH SAN FRANCISCO (dpa-AFX) - Roche (RHHBY) said Monday that the company and its subsidiary TIB Molbiol have developed a COVID-19 test for researchers that detects and differentiates the latest subvariant of interest BA.2.75.



The BA.2.75 is a subvariant related to the Omicron variant. The subvariant is being monitored by both the World Health Organization as well as the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. It has not reached the level of a Variant of Concern, but differentiating it from BA.4 and BA.5 allows for improved tracking to understand how it is spreading, Roche said in a statement.



According to Roche, the available research use only test, VirSNiP SARS-CoV-2 Spike 147E 152R, adds to the broad suite of COVID-19 test kits developed by the company, for instance for the detection of the recent BA.4 and BA.5 subvariants, as well as other mutations present in the Omicron SARS-CoV-2 variant.



