

BEIJING (dpa-AFX) - Noah Holdings Limited (NOAH) reported a profit for its second quarter that increased from last year



The company's earnings totaled RMB349.01 million, or RMB5.18 per share. This compares with RMB305.53 million, or RMB4.53 per share, in last year's second quarter.



Excluding items, Noah Holdings Limited reported adjusted earnings of RMB1.92 million or RMB5.28 per share for the period.



The company's revenue for the quarter fell 17.9% to RMB738.14 million from RMB899.39 million last year.



Noah Holdings Limited earnings at a glance (GAAP) :



-Earnings (Q2): RMB349.01 Mln. vs. RMB305.53 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q2): RMB5.18 vs. RMB4.53 last year. -Revenue (Q2): RMB738.14 Mln vs. RMB899.39 Mln last year.



Copyright(c) 2022 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

NOAH HOLDINGS-Aktie komplett kostenlos handeln - auf Smartbroker.de