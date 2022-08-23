Focus Cloud; Cognitive Group: Focus Cloud acquires Cognitive Group to form new global leader in cloud recruitment

LONDON, Aug. 23, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Leading European IT recruitment group, Focus Cloud, has acquired specialist Microsoft recruitment firm, Cognitive Group. Together, they have formed a new global brand, the Focus Cloud Group, which will provide global recruitment solutions across major cloud platforms Microsoft, Workday, SAP, Salesforce and ServiceNow, as well as the Life Science and Cyber Security industries.

The new group will be headed by CEO Lloyd Gordon, founder of Focus Cloud, and current CEO of Cognitive, Jonathan Wright, who becomes the chairperson for the new group. This partnership combines the experience and success Cognitive has in Microsoft recruitment solutions with Focus Cloud's repertoire of Workday, SAP, Salesforce, ServiceNow and Cyber Security recruitment services.

Lloyd Gordon commented on the acquisition:

"When I set the business up in 2015 I did so with one thought in mind, to build a global cloud recruitment powerhouse that everyone could be proud of. Despite the global pandemic hitting a few years later, the company has gone from strength to strength. Throughout the Covid crisis, we focused on doing everything we could to support not only business growth, but also our clients, candidates and our people. We stuck to our promise to retain our people and even hired those who had been made redundant by other recruitment firms. I'm a believer in having faith in yourself and those around you and it really paid off, resulting in the firm coming out of the pandemic in such a strong position financially that made this acquisition possible.

"The solutions we're able to offer have diversified since the company's inception and moving into the Microsoft recruitment space was a natural step for the business. Having seen the growth of Cognitive in my days as a recruiter before starting my own Recruitment Consultancy, I knew that they were leaders in their field, but it was only when I sat down with Jon that the real potential of this deal struck home. The cultural match between the two brands and the focus we jointly have on supporting our people go hand in hand. The new group offers a unique value creation opportunity for each of our high performing employees. I'd like to thank our employees who perhaps took us through the hardest period the company has had to date and helped us get to where we are now and welcome the Cognitive Group into the family."

Jon Keen CEO of Cognitive Group added:

"This deal is good for the future of both businesses as we aim to grow Cognitive and the wider Focus Cloud Group internationally. Our staff own 20% of the Cognitive brand and this investment enabled all shareholders to benefit, with further significant equity opportunities set out for this next period of expansion. While there have been other opportunities to gain investment into the brand in the past, the cultural fit has never really hit the mark for us, but with Lloyd and the Focus Cloud team, there's an incredible match in visions and values that make this a perfect fit. Since we launched Cognitive Group back in 2007, our focus has always been on providing the best experience for our colleagues, our clients and our candidates, and Lloyd's passion and enthusiasm not just for the business but perhaps more importantly, the people that make Focus Cloud a success, resonates with what Cognitive Group believes in. The team at Cognitive - who have done a terrific job especially during the challenges of the past three years - are all looking forward to supporting the growth aspirations of our clients, our candidates and of the new Focus Cloud Group over the years ahead."

Contact: Vickie Collinge, vickie@bluesky-pr.com, 01582 790 705