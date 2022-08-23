

BRUSSELS/FRANKFURT/PARIS (dpa-AFX) - German stocks were a tad higher on Tuesday, as rising U.S. stock futures helped outweigh survey results showing that business activity in the eurozone contracted for a second straight month in August.



S&P Global's flash Composite Purchasing Managers' Index (PMI) dropped to 49.2 in August from 49.9 in July, while the PMI for Germany, Europe's biggest economy, fell to 47.6 from July's final reading of 48.1 due to high inflation and rising interest rates.



The benchmark DAX rose 58 points, or 0.4 percent, to 13,288 after plunging 2.3 percent in the previous session.



The euro remained under pressure and breached parity once against the dollar amid a deepening energy crisis in the region.







