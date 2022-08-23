

PHILADELPHIA (dpa-AFX) - Urban Outfitters Inc. (URBN) announced earnings for second quarter that decreased from the same period last year



The company's bottom line came in at $59.47 million, or $0.64 per share. This compares with $127.26 million, or $1.28 per share, in last year's second quarter.



The company's revenue for the quarter rose 1.7% to $1.18 billion from $1.16 billion last year.



Urban Outfitters Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :



-Earnings (Q2): $59.47 Mln. vs. $127.26 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q2): $0.64 vs. $1.28 last year. -Revenue (Q2): $1.18 Bln vs. $1.16 Bln last year.



