

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Advance Auto Parts (AAP) released a profit for second quarter that decreased from last year and missed the Street estimates.



The company's earnings totaled $144.40 million, or $2.38 per share. This compares with $178.70 million, or $2.74 per share, in last year's second quarter.



Excluding items, Advance Auto Parts reported adjusted earnings of $227.78 million or $3.74 per share for the period.



Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $3.76 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company's revenue for the quarter rose 0.8% to $2.67 billion from $2.65 billion last year.



Advance Auto Parts earnings at a glance (GAAP) :



-Earnings (Q2): $144.40 Mln. vs. $178.70 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q2): $2.38 vs. $2.74 last year. -Analyst Estimates: $3.76 -Revenue (Q2): $2.67 Bln vs. $2.65 Bln last year.



-Guidance: Full year EPS guidance: $12.75 - $13.25 Full year revenue guidance: $11.00 - $11.20 Bln



