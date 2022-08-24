

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - IWG plc (IWG.L) has appointed Charlie Steel as Chief Financial Officer. Charlie will join the Board prior to the end of 2022. The Group said Charlie will take over the CFO role from Glyn Hughes who will resign as a director of IWG plc on that date.



Charlie joins the company from Babylon Holdings (BBLN). Prior to Babylon, Charlie was Global Head of Corporate Development at CMC Markets Plc and was a Vice President in the Investment Banking Division at Deutsche Bank AG.







Copyright(c) 2022 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

IWG-Aktie komplett kostenlos handeln - auf Smartbroker.de