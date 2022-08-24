

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Seelos Therapeutics Inc. (SEEL) said Wednesday that it was selected to receive a grant from The Michael J. Fox Foundation for Parkinson's Research to advance preclinical research and development of its gene therapy delivered SLS-004 program.



In Wednesday pre-market, SEEL was trading at $1.10 up $0.07 or 6.28%.



The company plans to share additional data from ongoing preclinical studies later this year.



Parkinson's disease is the second most common neurodegenerative disorder in the world and currently, there is no effective treatment to prevent PD or to halt its progression.



In July 2021, Seelos announced positive in vivo data demonstrating down-regulation of SNCA mRNA and protein expression from a study of SLS-004 in an in-vivo rodent model utilizing CRISPR-dCas9 gene therapy technology. A single dose of SLS-004 produced a therapeutically desirable 27% reduction in SNCA mRNA and a 40% reduction in SNCA protein expression.



For More Such Health News, visit rttnews.com







Copyright(c) 2022 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

SEELOS THERAPEUTICS-Aktie komplett kostenlos handeln - auf Smartbroker.de