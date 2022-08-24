

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - The US military carried out airstrikes targeting Iranian-backed militant groups in Syria on Tuesday.



It came in retaliation to multiple rockets attacks on August 15 near a military base in northeastern Syria where US forces are stationed.



The U.S. strikes in Deir ez-Zor targeted infrastructure facilities used by groups affiliated with Iran's Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps, the U.S. Central Command said in a statement.



'Today's strikes were necessary to protect and defend U.S. personnel. The United States took proportionate, deliberate action intended to limit the risk of escalation and minimize the risk of casualties,' USCENTCOM Communication Director Colonel Joe Buccino said.



No casualties were reported according to an initial assessment, he was quoted as saying.



The airstrikes were in line with President Joe Biden's direction.



Joe Buccino made it clear that the United States does not seek conflict, but will continue to take necessary measures to protect and defend its people.



'U.S. forces remain in Syria to ensure the enduring defeat of ISIS,' he added.



Iranian-backed militias in southern Syria regularly attack US troops based in Syria and Iraq.



Nearly 900 U.S. soldiers are currently deployed for duty in Syria, years after its troops withdrew from the war-torn country.







Copyright(c) 2022 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

Kostenloser Wertpapierhandel auf Smartbroker.de