

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (BMRN) Wednesday announced that the European Commission has granted conditional marketing authorization (CMA) to Roctavian (valoctocogene roxaparvovec) gene therapy for the treatment of severe hemophilia A in adult patients without a history of Factor VIII inhibitors and without detectable antibodies to adeno-associated virus serotype 5.



The EC also endorsed EMA's recommendation for Roctavian to maintain orphan drug designation, thereby granting a 10-period of market exclusivity. The EMA recommendation noted that, even in light of existing treatments, Roctavian may potentially offer a significant benefit to those affected with severe Hemophilia A.



The one-time infusion is the first approved gene therapy for hemophilia A and works by delivering a functional gene that is designed to enable the body to produce Factor VIII on its own without the need for continued hemophilia prophylaxis, thus relieving patients of their treatment burden relative to currently available therapies. People with hemophilia A have a mutation in the gene responsible for producing Factor VIII, a protein necessary for blood clotting.



It is estimated that more than 20,000 adults are affected by severe hemophilia A across more than 70 countries in Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. Of the 8,000 adults with severe hemophilia A in the 24 countries within BioMarin's footprint covered by today's EMA approval, there are an estimated 3,200 patients who will be indicated for Roctavian.







