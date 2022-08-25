

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - The U.S. Department of Agriculture's Food Safety and Inspection Service or FSIS has issued a public health alert for La Guadalupana Foods, Inc.'s poultry and meat products.



The affected products contain a Food and Drug Administration or FDA regulated corn starch that has been recalled due to misbranding and undeclared allergens, specifically milk.



The products subject to health alert include La Guadalupana Foods' Chicken Tamale Wrapped in Corn Husks in 15-lbs box; Hot Chicken Tamales Wrapped in Corn Husks in 21.875-lb, 10.9375-lb and 15-lbs boxes; 8.750-lb box each of Hot Pork Tamales and Hot Chicken Tamales in 4 Pack; and 21.875-lb box Hot Pork Tamales Wrapped in Corn Husks.



The tamales were shipped to warehouse, distributor, and retail locations in Illinois, Indiana, and Wisconsin.



The agency said the situation is currently evolving, which means it is likely that additional meat and poultry products will be affected by the FDA-regulated corn starch, and additional states might be affected.



FSIS and FDA are working to determine the extent of the distribution of the recalled corn starch to other establishments.



However, there have been no confirmed reports of adverse reactions due to consumption of these products.



FSIS is concerned that some product may be in consumers' homes, and urged them to throw away the products or return to the place of purchase.



In similar incidents, the FSIS earlier this week issued a public health alert for Perdue Foods LLC's frozen ready-to-eat or RTE chicken breast tenders 'gluten free'. The products were sold through BJ's Wholesale Club retail locations across the United States.



