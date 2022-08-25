

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) -



Coty Inc. (COTY) announced Loss for its fourth quarter that increased from the same period last year and missed the Street estimates.



The company's earnings came in at -$284.8 million, or -$0.34 per share. This compares with -$210.2 million, or -$0.27 per share, in last year's fourth quarter.



Excluding items, Coty Inc. reported adjusted earnings of -$5.7 million or -$0.01 per share for the period.



Analysts on average had expected the company to earn -$0.01 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company's revenue for the quarter rose 9.4% to $1.16 billion from $1.06 billion last year.



Outlook:



Looking ahead, for the fiscal 2023, Coty expects its adjusted EBITDA to be in the range of $955 million-$965 million. For the full-year, it anticipates adjusted EPS growth in the mid-teens. Analysts, on average, expect the company to post adjusted income per share of $0.35.



Coty Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :



-Earnings (Q4): -$284.8 Mln. vs. -$210.2 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q4): -$0.34 vs. -$0.27 last year. -Analyst Estimate: -$0.01 -Revenue (Q4): $1.16 Bln vs. $1.06 Bln last year.







