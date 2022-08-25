

BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - At 7:30 am ET Thursday, the European Central Bank releases the accounts of the monetary policy meeting of the governing council held on July 20 and 21. Ahead of the release, the euro traded mixed against its major counterparts. While it held steady against the franc, it dropped against the rest of major rivals.



The euro was worth 136.24 against the yen, 0.9621 against the franc, 0.8433 against the pound and 0.9989 against the greenback as of 7:25 am ET.







