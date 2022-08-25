

CHARLOTTE (dpa-AFX) - Synopsys, Inc. (SNPS) Thursday said it has entered into an accelerated share repurchase agreement with Bank of America, N.A. to repurchase an aggregate of $240 million of Synopsys stock.



Under the terms of the agreement, the S&P 500 company will receive an aggregate initial share delivery of approximately 535,000 shares. The company noted that the remainder, if any, will be settled on or before November 18, 2022.







