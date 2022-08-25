

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - President Joe Biden has announce the nomination of Kim Cheatle to be the next Director of the United States Secret Service.



She is a distinguished law enforcement professional with exceptional leadership skills, and was easily the best choice to lead the agency at a critical moment for the Secret Service, Biden said in a statement announmcing her appointment.



He thanked outgoing Director James Murray for his service to the country.



Kim has had 27 years of distinguished career at the Secret Service, serving in numerous leadership roles, becoming the first woman in the role of Assistant Director of protective operations.



Prior to serving as Assistant Director, Cheatle served as the Special Agent in Charge of the Atlanta Field Office, providing oversight for all mission-related investigations, protective intelligence and protective visits in the state of Georgia.



In 2021, Biden awarded Cheatle with a Presidential Rank Award, recognizing her among a select group of career members of the Senior Executive Service for exceptional performance over an extended period of time.



Cheatle is currently a senior director at PepsiCo North America.



The United States Secret Service is a federal law enforcement agency under the Department of Homeland Security charged with conducting criminal investigations and protecting U.S. political leaders, their families, and visiting heads of state or government.







