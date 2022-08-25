

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - IKEA has recalled Metallisk espresso makers due to burn and injury hazards.



The company has recalled about 2,100 espresso makers sold in the U.S., in addition to about 5,200 sold in Canada and about 200 sold in Mexico. The recalled espresso makers with the stainless-steel safety valve can burst and expel hot contents, posing burn or other injury hazards to consumers.



The company said it has received 16 reports worldwide of the espresso makers bursting, including four reports of burns, scald injuries and hearing damage. However, no injuries have been reported in the U.S.



The recall involves IKEA Metallisk Espresso Makers with a stainless-steel safety valve for cooktop 0.4 1. The recalled espresso makers bear a date stamp between 2040 and 2204.



The company has asked customers to immediately stop using the recalled espresso makers. Units bearing date stamps 2040 through 2204 can be returned for a full refund to any Ikea store location or by mail using a pre-paid label.



The recalled products were sold at IKEA stores nationwide and online at IKEA.com from September 2020 through January 2022 for about $20.







