

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - While reporting its results for the second quarter on Thursday, Ulta Beauty, Inc. (ULTA) lifted its outlook for the full year 2022.



Looking forward, the company now expects earnings of $20.70 to $21.20 per share and revenues of $9.65 billion to $9.75 billion.



Previously, the company expected earnings of $19.20 to $20.10 per share and revenues of $9.35 billion to $9.55 billion.



Analysts polled by Thomson Reuters currently expect revenues of $9.53 billion for the year. Analysts' estimates typically exclude one-time items.



ULTA closed Thursday's trading at $419.25, up $7.23 or 1.75%, on the Nasdaq. The stock further gained $11.75 or 2.80% in the after-hours trading.







