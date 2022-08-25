

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - VMware Inc. (VMW) revealed earnings for second quarter that decreased from the same period last year



The company's bottom line came in at $347 million, or $0.82 per share. This compares with $411 million, or $0.97 per share, in last year's second quarter.



Excluding items, VMware Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $697 million or $1.64 per share for the period.



The company's revenue for the quarter rose 6.4% to $3.34 billion from $3.14 billion last year.



VMware Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :



-Earnings (Q2): $347 Mln. vs. $411 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q2): $0.82 vs. $0.97 last year. -Revenue (Q2): $3.34 Bln vs. $3.14 Bln last year.



Copyright(c) 2022 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

VMWARE-Aktie komplett kostenlos handeln - auf Smartbroker.de