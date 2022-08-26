

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Centene Corp. (CNC), in an update on award of the Medi-Cal Managed Care contracts by the California Department of Health Care Services, said it is pleased to have been awarded contracts by the California Department of Health Care Services to continue serving members in nine counties across California.



However, Centene said it is disappointed to learn the state has chosen not to award the company contracts in Los Angeles, Sacramento and Kern counties. Through local health plan, Health Net of California, it has been providing healthcare to members throughout California for 25 years.



Centene strongly believes its exit in those counties will be a significant disruption in services to its members and providers. It is evaluating all options to appeal the decision and protect members and their access to quality healthcare.







