

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Essex, Maryland -based Pizza John's is recalling around 156,498 pounds of pepperoni pizza products that were produced without the benefit of federal inspection, the U.S. Department of Agriculture's Food Safety and Inspection Service or FSIS announced.



The products subject to recall include 33.25-oz. clear plastic wrapped packages containing 'PIZZA JOHN'S BAKE AT HOME 12 Inch Pepperoni Pizza' with UPC code 9589334921; and 57-oz. clear plastic wrapped packages containing 'PIZZA JOHN'S BAKE AT HOME 16 Inch Pepperoni Pizza' with UPC code 958939019.



The frozen pepperoni pizza products were produced and distributed into commerce on dates from March 2020 through July 28, 2022. These items were shipped to retail locations in Maryland.



The affected products do not bear the USDA mark of inspection because Pizza John's is not a federally inspected establishment.



The recall was initiated after FSIS, during routine surveillance activities, determined that the pepperoni pizza products did not have the USDA mark of inspection and were produced in an establishment that was not inspected by USDA.



However, there have been no confirmed reports of adverse reactions due to consumption of these products to date.



FSIS is concerned that some product may be in consumers' freezers, and urged them to throw the products away or return to the place of purchase.



For More Such Health News, visit rttnews.com







Copyright(c) 2022 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

Kostenloser Wertpapierhandel auf Smartbroker.de