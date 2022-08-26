Anzeige
Freitag, 26.08.2022
Jeder setzt auf NFTs – auch Schalke! Die einzige Aktie dazu?!
WKN: 899027 ISIN: CA6837151068 Ticker-Symbol: OTX 
Tradegate
26.08.22
08:28 Uhr
35,850 Euro
-1,490
-3,99 %
Branche
Software
Aktienmarkt
S&P/TSX 60
1-Jahres-Chart
OPEN TEXT CORPORATION Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
OPEN TEXT CORPORATION 5-Tage-Chart
37,35037,50025.08.
35,44036,12009:44
Firmen im Artikel
MICRO FOCUS INTERNATIONAL
MICRO FOCUS INTERNATIONAL PLC Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
MICRO FOCUS INTERNATIONAL PLC6,060+87,62 %
OPEN TEXT CORPORATION35,850-3,99 %
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.