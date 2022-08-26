

- BARCLAYS RAISES HARBOUR ENERGY PRICE TARGET TO 735 (715) PENCE - 'OVERWEIGHT' - BERENBERG CUTS 888 HOLDINGS PRICE TARGET TO 320 (370) PENCE - 'BUY' - GOLDMAN RAISES HARBOUR ENERGY PRICE TARGET TO 647 (609) PENCE - 'BUY' - JPMORGAN CUTS INTERCONTINENTAL HOTELS TO 'NEUTRAL' (OW) - PRICE TARGET 5900 PENCE - JPMORGAN CUTS WHITBREAD PRICE TARGET TO 4100 (4150) PENCE - 'OVERWEIGHT' - JPMORGAN RAISES CAPRICORN ENERGY PRICE TARGET TO 255 (245) PENCE - 'NEUTRAL' - RBC RAISES HAYS PRICE TARGET TO 170 (165) PENCE - 'OUTPERFORM'



