

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - President Joe Biden has signed an Executive Order for speedy implementation of the bipartisan CHIPS and Science Act of 2022 that aims to boost US domestic chip-manufacturing and scientific research.



The sweeping $280 billion law that Biden signed on August 9 is aimed at resolving the acute semiconductor shortage in the United States manufacturing sector and building more resilient semiconductor supply chains.



To coordinate effective implementation of the CHIPS Act, the Executive Order establishes an inter-agency CHIPS Implementation Steering Council.



It will be co-chaired by National Economic Director Brian Deese, National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan, and the Acting Director of the Office of Science and Technology Policy, Alondra Nelson. Other members of the Steering Council will include State Secretary Antony Blinken, Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen, Defense, Secretary Lloyd Austin, Commerce, Secretary Gina Raimondo, Labor, Secretary Marty Walsh, Energy Secretary Jennifer Granholm, White House Office of Management and Budget Director Shalanda Young, Small Business Administration Administrator Isabel Guzman, Office of the Director of National Intelligence Director Avril Haines, White House Domestic Policy Council Director Susan Rice, White House Council of Economic Advisers Chair Cecilia Rouse, White House Office of the National Cyber Director Chris Inglis and National Science Foundation Director Sethuraman Panchanathan.



The Executive Order establishes six primary priorities to guide implementation across the federal government: Protect taxpayer dollars, Meet economic and national security needs, Ensure long-term leadership in the sector, Strengthen and expand regional manufacturing and innovation clusters, Catalyze private sector investment, and Generate benefits for a broad range of stakeholders and communities.



Thursday, the Department of Commerce launched CHIPS.gov, which will be an essential channel through which the Department communicates with the public about CHIPS Program initiatives.



The Department of Commerce is committed to deploying funding as swiftly as possible, the White House said.



CHIPS.gov will be a central resource for all information related to the implementation of the CHIPS and Science Act, and will provide information about Departmental priorities, funding opportunities, timelines, and requirements.



National Economic Council Director Brian Deese said the executive order 'demonstrates that we are quickly executing on the President's vision for a 21st century American industrial strategy. 'The CHIPS Act will secure critical supply chains for American manufacturers and shore up vulnerabilities to lower costs for families and strengthen our national and economic security,' he said in a statement.







