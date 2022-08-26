

REDWOOD SHORES (dpa-AFX) - Shares of Electronic Arts Inc. (EA) is gaining around 7 percent in pre-market activity on Nasdaq after USA Today reported that Amazon.com Inc. (AMZN) is planning to buy the video game company.



Citing GLHF sources, the report said that Amazon will announce a deal today to buy Electronic Arts, the developer of Apex Legends, and FIFA, among others.



Meanwhile, CNBC reported citing sources that the e-commerce major is not expected to bid for the videogame publisher.



In pre-market activity on Nasdaq, Electronic Arts shares were trading at $136.00, up 6.57 percent.







